PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police responded to a deadly crash that happened on Highway 468 Sunday night.

According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. near JL Jones Drive.

Flynn said a Jeep struck a Toyota Tacoma truck. One person was in the Jeep, and three people were in the truck.

A female passenger in the truck died at the scene. The two other people in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries, and the driver of the Jeep was also injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.