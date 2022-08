FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a car crash that happened in Flowood on Sunday, August 14.

Officials with the Flowood Police Department (FPD) said officers were helping the Pearl Police Department (PPD) with a traffic stop when the crash happened at the Old Fannin and Flowood Drive intersection.

They said the intersection was blocked while the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team worked to reconstruct the crash.