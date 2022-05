CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday, May 18.

The crash happened on Highway 18 in Claiborne County just before 12:30 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2010 Gold Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Lakenya Shorter, of Hermanville, collided with a 2022 Windstar Log Truck, driven by 61-year-old Jackie Mcgee, of Brookhaven.

Shorter died at the scene. This crash remains under investigation by MHP.