1 killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed a man in Warren County.
According to investigators, the crash happened on U.S. 61 near Floweree Road around 2:30 Thursday morning.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound, when it crossed the center line and collided with a six-wheeled cargo truck that was traveling southbound.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 21-year-old Larry T. Ferguson of Vicksburg, died in the crash. Troopers said the driver of the cargo truck was taken to a Vicksburg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
