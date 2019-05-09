1 killed in Warren County crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed a man in Warren County.

According to investigators, the crash happened on U.S. 61 near Floweree Road around 2:30 Thursday morning.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound, when it crossed the center line and collided with a six-wheeled cargo truck that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 21-year-old Larry T. Ferguson of Vicksburg, died in the crash. Troopers said the driver of the cargo truck was taken to a Vicksburg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.