VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on National Street. The victim was 20 years old.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said they hope to make an arrest soon. They did not provide any additional information about a possible suspect.