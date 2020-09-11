Man dies after shooting on Convent & Taft St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is dead following a shooting on Convent & Taft Street.
Officer Sam Brown said the deceased male was found inside a vehicle.
There is currently no description of the vehicle or any suspect and motive information.
A man in the area at the time of the shooting said he heard about 20-25 gunshots.
This shooting pushes Jackson’s homicide total to 87 for the year 2020.
