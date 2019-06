Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jackson Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Country Club Drive near Clinton Boulevard.

According to officers, a man was taken to the hospital with a back wound.

The victim's condition is currently unknown.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive.