JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of legally blind children in the Jackson-metro area received a life-changing donation from a nonprofit on Tuesday.

The ten children received an Onyx Electronic Video Magnifier from Sight Savers America. The nonprofit provides eyecare and low vision services for free.

” We’re really hoping to change the lives of each one of these children in very very profound ways, so we’re honored to be here today,” said Chad Nichols, with Sight Savers America.

The magnifier costs about $2,800 and cannot be covered by medical insurance. The device can magnify objects up to 118 times, which would help the students read, write and see faces clearly.

“Now they’re going to be able to compete with their fully sighted peers, and they’re going to be able to gain independence and confidence; not just to help with their homework and things like that, but just day to day, helping to groom themselves and see details they’ve never seen before,” said Nichols.

The children who were selected were recommended by an educator or doctor. Some of them have visual impairments that cannot be corrected with glasses or surgery.

Sight Savers America will provide follow up eyecare each year for the children and repair the equipment as needed.