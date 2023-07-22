HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One-hundred Byram customers have been placed under a boil water notice.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced they received an alert from the City of Jackson about a recent loss in pressure.

The following areas will be under a boil water advisory until further notice:

[800-999] W. Lake Dockery Road; 39272

Forest Woods Drive

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

Byram neighbors will be notified when the advisory had been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-500-5200.