JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) and MDWFP’s Museum of Natural Science celebrated 100 magnolias planted at the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex in LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

LeFleur’s Bluff Complex is now home to more than 100 magnolias of various shapes, sizes, and varieties. Officials said Sweetbay, Saucer, Star, and several Southern Magnolia varieties now adorn the complex’s gateway entrance and along the picturesque Spotter’s Adventure Trail.

Additionally, decorative park benches have been thoughtfully placed along Spotter’s Adventure Trail.

While the new joint entrance at LeFleur’s Bluff Complex has been successfully completed, it is not yet open for full-time public access. The next phase of the project includes parking lot updates that will require the joint entrance to remain closed for a few more months.

“The vision of the masterplan for the LeFleur’s Bluff Complex and surrounding area will provide numerous recreational and educational opportunities to attract visitors to our state and city, as well as increasing the well-being of our local community. Tourism is a major economic driver for our state and the collaboration between MCM, MDWFP, MMNS and the MDWFP Foundation has resulted in inspirational state-of-the-art amenities, which are leading the way in our state for destination development,” said Susan Garrard, President of MCM.