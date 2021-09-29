1,098 new coronavirus cases, 50 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,098 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 487,293 with 9,588 deaths. Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4443
|117
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5469
|91
|130
|20
|Amite
|1996
|52
|57
|9
|Attala
|3269
|88
|187
|36
|Benton
|1442
|37
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6150
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2700
|41
|43
|7
|Carroll
|1628
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2888
|66
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1294
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1273
|35
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2847
|91
|133
|31
|Clay
|2991
|74
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4007
|101
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4354
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4195
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|30954
|369
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13235
|241
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1169
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4772
|76
|67
|9
|Greene
|2105
|46
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3585
|106
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7569
|121
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33418
|504
|531
|76
|Hinds
|31347
|593
|849
|139
|Holmes
|2631
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1274
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4480
|100
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23877
|357
|283
|40
|Jasper
|3187
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|926
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1685
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13499
|230
|235
|43
|Kemper
|1391
|40
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8302
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10293
|132
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11680
|308
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2076
|36
|27
|2
|Leake
|4006
|86
|96
|16
|Lee
|15069
|223
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4525
|140
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5324
|133
|204
|40
|Lowndes
|10557
|179
|278
|64
|Madison
|14314
|274
|416
|72
|Marion
|4124
|104
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6200
|127
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6564
|169
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1734
|54
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6502
|201
|225
|59
|Newton
|3736
|77
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1805
|40
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7005
|124
|270
|37
|Panola
|6338
|127
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9188
|229
|210
|42
|Perry
|2021
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5651
|141
|173
|40
|Pontotoc
|6356
|94
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4518
|80
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1047
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21520
|379
|485
|68
|Scott
|4630
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|632
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4357
|114
|160
|20
|Smith
|2554
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3540
|60
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4165
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2218
|50
|50
|7
|Tate
|4441
|103
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4523
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3432
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1547
|35
|19
|3
|Union
|5806
|92
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2125
|60
|69
|14
|Warren
|6508
|169
|173
|38
|Washington
|7183
|155
|198
|41
|Wayne
|4359
|70
|80
|13
|Webster
|1979
|43
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1021
|36
|25
|6
|Winston
|3063
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2258
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4254
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|487,293
|9,588
|11,233
|2,074
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.