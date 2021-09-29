1,098 new coronavirus cases, 50 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,098 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 487,293 with 9,588 deaths. Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4443 117 88 18 Alcorn 5469 91 130 20 Amite 1996 52 57 9 Attala 3269 88 187 36 Benton 1442 37 47 10 Bolivar 6150 145 239 33 Calhoun 2700 41 43 7 Carroll 1628 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2888 66 61 15 Choctaw 1294 26 12 0 Claiborne 1273 35 46 9 Clarke 2847 91 133 31 Clay 2991 74 41 5 Coahoma 4007 101 138 13 Copiah 4354 89 103 14 Covington 4195 93 142 39 De Soto 30954 369 123 26 Forrest 13235 241 283 60 Franklin 1169 28 41 5 George 4772 76 67 9 Greene 2105 46 57 6 Grenada 3585 106 156 32 Hancock 7569 121 72 15 Harrison 33418 504 531 76 Hinds 31347 593 849 139 Holmes 2631 87 109 20 Humphreys 1274 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4480 100 135 24 Jackson 23877 357 283 40 Jasper 3187 62 46 2 Jefferson 926 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1685 42 9 1 Jones 13499 230 235 43 Kemper 1391 40 50 10 Lafayette 8302 137 199 56 Lamar 10293 132 56 12 Lauderdale 11680 308 481 105 Lawrence 2076 36 27 2 Leake 4006 86 96 16 Lee 15069 223 225 43 Leflore 4525 140 240 55 Lincoln 5324 133 204 40 Lowndes 10557 179 278 64 Madison 14314 274 416 72 Marion 4124 104 162 24 Marshall 6200 127 69 17 Monroe 6564 169 191 55 Montgomery 1734 54 64 10 Neshoba 6502 201 225 59 Newton 3736 77 87 15 Noxubee 1805 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 7005 124 270 37 Panola 6338 127 103 15 Pearl River 9188 229 210 42 Perry 2021 54 24 9 Pike 5651 141 173 40 Pontotoc 6356 94 86 13 Prentiss 4518 80 101 15 Quitman 1047 27 0 0 Rankin 21520 379 485 68 Scott 4630 96 116 19 Sharkey 632 20 45 8 Simpson 4357 114 160 20 Smith 2554 49 72 8 Stone 3540 60 87 14 Sunflower 4165 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2218 50 50 7 Tate 4441 103 80 19 Tippah 4523 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3432 89 103 28 Tunica 1547 35 19 3 Union 5806 92 132 23 Walthall 2125 60 69 14 Warren 6508 169 173 38 Washington 7183 155 198 41 Wayne 4359 70 80 13 Webster 1979 43 67 14 Wilkinson 1021 36 25 6 Winston 3063 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2258 47 82 22 Yazoo 4254 86 150 20 Total 487,293 9,588 11,233 2,074

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.