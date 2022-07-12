JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect after two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened on Bienville Drive Tuesday afternoon.

According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting. The boy was shot in his legs and should, and the girl was grazed in the neck.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Police believe the suspect was in a white Honda Accord. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477(TIPS).