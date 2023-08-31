LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 11-year-old is expected to face charges in Lincoln County after allegedly firing a gun at or toward a school bus.

Lincoln County deputies said they received a report on August 30 about the incident. They said the 11-year-old discharged a long gun-type firearm at or toward a Lincoln County school bus.

According to investigators, the incident happened after the child had been let off the bus at his home on Newman Trail, and the bus had turned around to come back by the residence to continue the bus route.

Deputies said there was no evidence that the bus was struck, and no one was injured. There was also no evidence that the child had the gun at school or on the bus during school hours.

Investigators recovered a rifle from the home. They said charges will be filed in Lincoln County youth court against the 11-year-old.