RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said an 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond.

On Monday, August 21, deputies responded to the area of Reservoir Way where it was reported that the 11-year-old was missing.

Undersheriff Paul Holley said a neighbor had located the child but was unable to remove him from the water. Deputies were able to pull the child out.

Holley said deputies began CPR until medical assistance arrived. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The child has not been identified.

According to Holley, an investigation is underway into the incident.