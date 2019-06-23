11-year-old girl dead after firearm discharges in face: BREAKING

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Jackson Police say they're investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl Sunday.

Just after 9 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Ginger Drive for a shooting.

When officers arrived they located an 11-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say based on their preliminary investigation, the victim found an unsecured firearm inside the residence, and a parent inside the home "found the victim moments after hearing the firearm discharge."

At this time no charges have been filed, and police are investigating the incident as a death.