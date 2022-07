JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the back.

The shooting happened on Monday, July 4 on Tara Road. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hearn said police have not identified a possible suspect at this time. There is also no motive for the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).