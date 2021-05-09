12 News nominated for three Emmy awards

CBS-Affiliate WJTV 12 News in Jackson, Mississippi has been nominated in three categories for the 2021 Southeast Regional EMMY Awards. The nominees were announced on Sunday, May 9 by The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

12 News’ three nominations and nominees are listed below:

Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics Opie Cooper, WJTV Creative Services Director



12 News Special A Mississippi Town Hall: A Conversation About Race (Rob Taylor- Assistant News Director, Ashli Coggins- Producer, Kayla Thompson- Reporter; Byron Brown- Anchor; Tai Takahashi- News Director; Justin Burks- Director of Photography)



Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content A Mississippi Carol with Walt Grayson (Opie Cooper, Walt Grayson, Missy Tanner, Justin Burks)



Courtesy of Southeast Regional EMMY Awards

Courtesy of Southeast Regional EMMY Awards

Courtesy of Southeast Regional EMMY Awards

The winners of the 2021 Southeast Regional EMMY Awards will be announced on Saturday, June 19.