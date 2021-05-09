12 News nominated for three Emmy awards

CBS-Affiliate WJTV 12 News in Jackson, Mississippi has been nominated in three categories for the 2021 Southeast Regional EMMY Awards. The nominees were announced on Sunday, May 9 by The Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
12 News’ three nominations and nominees are listed below:
- Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics
- Opie Cooper, WJTV Creative Services Director
- 12 News Special
- A Mississippi Town Hall: A Conversation About Race (Rob Taylor- Assistant News Director, Ashli Coggins- Producer, Kayla Thompson- Reporter; Byron Brown- Anchor; Tai Takahashi- News Director; Justin Burks- Director of Photography)
- Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content
- A Mississippi Carol with Walt Grayson (Opie Cooper, Walt Grayson, Missy Tanner, Justin Burks)
The winners of the 2021 Southeast Regional EMMY Awards will be announced on Saturday, June 19.