JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 12 News is partnering up with the Mississippi Food Network for a Thanksgiving food drive.

Volunteers from 12 News and the Mississippi Food Network are out at four different Kroger locations until 5:30 pm Friday.

The locations Kroger locations are I-55 N, Castlewoods, Clinton and Colony Crossing.

We are asking everyone to stop by to donate to a good cause and to say hello.