12 News’ Digital Correspondent Marcus James joins Pilots N Paws Pilot to rescue dogs and cats in Florida.

They will make a life-saving flight, to fly animals out of Florida shelter in the direct path of the hurricane.

Onboard will be several large breed dogs, likely 7-8 , and a couple of cats.

One of those cats is feral with kittens.

If not for this flight, animals would have been euthanized.