12-year-old accused of shooting stolen gun near Crystal Springs apartment complex

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are trying to determine how a 12-year-old received a stolen gun.

According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, deputies responded to a call on Thursday, January 13 about shots being fired. They found the 12-year-old with a gun.

Swilley said the child was shooting in the air behind Oak Ridge Apartments in Crystal Springs. No one was injured during the shooting.

According to Swilley, the child and his parent will meet with a County Youth Court judge. There’s no word on if the parent will face any charges at this time.