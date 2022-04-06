SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 12-year-old bicyclist. The incident happened on U.S. 49 in Simpson County on Tuesday, April 5 around 8:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. 49 near New Hope Road when it collided with the bicyclist in the right lane.

The bicyclist, who was identified as 12-year-old Anthony Wilder III, of Magee, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by MHP.