JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Thursday, May 26. The two victims were brothers, according to police.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened after 1:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive. They said Adrian McDouglas, 12, and Onterrio McDouglas, 16, were walking when they were shot by the suspects, who were in a black Toyota Avalon.

Hearn said Adrian was shot in the upper torso, and Onterrio was shot in the shoulder. Both brothers were taken to Merit Health by a private vehicle. Adrian died at the hospital.

Police believe three suspects were inside the Toyota Avalon. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).