JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of National Police Week, the commemoration continues across Mississippi remembering the fallen men and women in blue.

Police departments throughout the state, public officials, and families gathered to honor the lives who perished sacrificing their safety for others’ protection.

“We honor not only their legacy today and every day, but also their legacy for the love of you,” said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

Eight names were added to the Wall of Mississippi’s Fallen Officers this year. The wall shows their end of watch but recognizes their bravery, love and devotion.

“They’re all heroes. They served everyday to keep us safe, with a servant heart who were compassionate about the work that they did for each of us. They’re true heroes and their humility kept us safe,” said Fitch.

The occasion brought tears of sadness as families laid down roses and as candles were lit.

“We do this for the families, so that they know we haven’t forgotten about them. They are husbands, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and we are not going to forget them,” said Director of Mississippi Police Chief Association Ken Winter.

Words of encouragement were also shared for loved ones to cling on to.

“But I’m begging you to be strong. Live every moment as if it were your last. I won’t forget any memories that has passed. Cherish life and love,” said Macy Garrard.