13 wounded in Lyon Bomb attack, suspect arrested
PARIS (AP) - French Interior minister Christophe Castaner says a suspect has been arrested following a blast in the city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week.
Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.
Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city. An investigation has been opened for "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking" and "criminal terrorist association."
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
