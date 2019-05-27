Local News

13 wounded in Lyon Bomb attack, suspect arrested

Posted: May 27, 2019

Updated: May 27, 2019 02:32 PM CDT

PARIS (AP) - French Interior minister Christophe Castaner says a suspect has been arrested following a blast in the city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week.
  
Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.
  
Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city. An investigation has been opened for "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking" and "criminal terrorist association."
  
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

