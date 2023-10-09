CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old in Canton.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting happened on Friday, October 6 around 6:00 p.m. on Frost Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 15-year-old Larry Taylor, with one gunshot wound.

The 13-year-old suspect, Tristin Johnson, has been charged with negligence and manslaughter. Brown said another juvenile, who has not been identified, has been charged with accessory after the fact.