BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 13-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection to a recent shooting in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on Dixie Road on Saturday, February 25.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the newspaper that the victim was shot five times. However, the victim is doing okay.

On Sunday, 13-year-old Emorion Perry was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and charged as an adult.