131 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 131 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 317,407 with 7,310 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams299782
Alcorn316071
Amite124742
Attala214673
Benton101825
Bolivar4812133
Calhoun173132
Carroll122330
Chickasaw209559
Choctaw78818
Claiborne102830
Clarke178880
Clay186154
Coahoma297581
Copiah298865
Covington264381
De Soto22098261
Forrest7765153
Franklin84623
George250548
Greene131233
Grenada263387
Hancock383487
Harrison18147314
Hinds20479418
Holmes189674
Humphreys97133
Issaquena1696
Itawamba303877
Jackson13549248
Jasper221448
Jefferson66128
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8421165
Kemper96228
Lafayette6254119
Lamar628388
Lauderdale7226240
Lawrence130624
Leake270374
Lee10017175
Leflore3504125
Lincoln3992111
Lowndes6444148
Madison10184224
Marion270880
Marshall4558105
Monroe4141135
Montgomery128243
Neshoba4050178
Newton247662
Noxubee127534
Oktibbeha464998
Panola4628109
Pearl River4550146
Perry126538
Pike3352107
Pontotoc423073
Prentiss281860
Quitman81616
Rankin13787280
Scott318374
Sharkey50617
Simpson296889
Smith163334
Stone184833
Sunflower337991
Tallahatchie179541
Tate340285
Tippah290168
Tishomingo229867
Tunica107626
Union413976
Walthall134946
Warren4420122
Washington5391135
Wayne263942
Webster114932
Wilkinson68431
Winston228981
Yalobusha166238
Yazoo312570
Total317,4077,310

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

