HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Hazlehurst on Wednesday, February 23.

Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said Jamarion Williams’ body was found at the intersection of Maple Street and Longwood Street.

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots around 4:00 a.m. Stuart said he did not receive the call about the incident until around 5:00 a.m.

Stuart said Williams was found with gunshots wounds to his head and leg.