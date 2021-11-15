15 Jackson schools move to virtual learning for Tuesday due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced 15 schools will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, November 16. They said the City of Jackson ahs reported low or no water pressure in the area.

The following schools will move to virtual learning:

Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road

Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Oak Forest Elementary, 1831 Smallwood Drive

Shirley Elementary, 330 Judy Street

Van Winkle Elementary, 1655 Whiting Road

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

Bailey APAC Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North

Blackburn Middle, 1311 West Pearl

Chastain Middle, 4650 Manhattan Road

Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wingfield High, 1985 Scanlon Drive

Instructional teams will teach from home and custodial staff will report to their respective schools.

The JPS Child Nutrition team will prepare meals to go for parents or guardians to pick up at their student’s home school sites from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

After-school programming at these sites will also be canceled on Tuesday.