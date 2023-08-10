JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifteen people can now call themselves Americans after they were sworn-in during a naturalization ceremony at the Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse.

The individuals came from 10 different countries. Emotion filled the auditorium as friends and family members saw their loved ones being presented with certificates of citizenship.

“I’m feeling humbled. It’s been a long process, but it’s worth the wait. And I’m honored to be a part of all this. It’s, like, surreal to me, finally being a United States citizen,” said Claudene Logan.

The new citizens requested name changes, and they were granted after Judge Keith Ball signed a name change order.

Part of the process in becoming a new citizens includes passing a basic civics test

A recent survey of 41,000 Americans, conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, indicates less than four in ten Americans could pass the civics test.

You can take a sample of the test by clicking here.