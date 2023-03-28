JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested another suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on Agape Drive on March 15.

Police said Nikkiffar Allen, 15, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on Monday, March 27.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Caden Chapman was shot and killed on Agape Drive on March 15. Jackson police said the suspects where in a vehicle when the teen was shot.

Police previously arrested Louis Tims, 21, and Avant Tims, 20, in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.