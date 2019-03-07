15-year-old Cam'Ron Dowell's mother says he tried to save his friend during fatal wreck Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Cam'Ron Dowell's family and friends will remember him as someone who would go above and beyond for those he loved.

WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with the 15-year-old's mother about the last selfless act her son did the night of that fatal crash.

"Even though it was tragic, it was a tragedy, my baby showed he was, he was just amazing, I don't have any other words for it he was amazing," Dowell's mother said.

Even while fighting for his own life, it's said that 15-year-old Cam'Ron Dowell was still trying to save his friends from his very same fate.

"When they had the accident, Cam wouldn't get out of the vehicle because he was trying to save his friend. So it hurt that I lost my baby, but at the same time my heart is kind of at peace, because he left here trying to do something for someone else," she explained.

It's a sense of peace that Dowell's family hangs on to, and the compassion they hope to see in his six younger siblings.

"He was an angel on earth... We're in a day and time where people are so selfish and they only think about self, and for him to be 15-years-old and put his own life in danger to save his friend, you know, that was just amazing, that just showed me the type of child I had I raised him right, to put others before himself," Dowell's mother said.

As the Clinton community surrounds Dowell's loved ones, his mom asks that everyone he touched continue his legacy of love and empathy for others.

"He was just so loving and caring and he would go above and beyond to help people, and I think we as the human race should be more kind and caring and thinking of others and not always self," she explained.

Also in the car that night was De'Anthony Bunch who's life was tragically cut short. Two other young men were in the car as well and are recovering.

Dowell's funeral is Saturday at 11AM at New Horizon International Church in Jackson.