15-year-old Prentiss joins us to talk about headlining his first show on April 13th at Hal & Mal’s, his musical journey so far, and more!

Prentiss has caught the attention of Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, and more after posting his music online. He recently released his debut EP titled, ‘hey prentiss’ with the renowned, independent record label, Cinematic Music Group.

Get tickets here.