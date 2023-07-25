EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies arrested a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Edwards.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies responded to Brandon Arms Apartments on Highway 467 on Friday, July 14. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old had been shot multiple times and was being transported to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

Jones said the teen was identified as Denarius Hayes. He was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

During the investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 17-year-old Raymond Townsend. He was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Youth Detention Center.

On Monday, July 24, Jones said Hayes died from his injuries at UMMC. Townsend’s charged was upgraded to murder.

According to Jones, the second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Keith Lee. He was arrested and charge with murder. He is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones said more arrests and charges are possible in the case.

Anyone with any information can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).