JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim has been identified a Christopher Lewis, Jr. He died from a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said two other teens were taken into custody. They identified the suspect as 15-year-old Jaebrion Smith. The other teen was released into the custody of his guardians.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.