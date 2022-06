VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg teen is wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Police said Demetrius Cormier, 15, robbed a person on April 22, 2022.

Anyone with information on Cormier’s whereabouts should contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).