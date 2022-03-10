PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On February 26, 2022, Southwest Mississippi Community College’s (SMCC) Vice President of Physical Resources Bill Tucker was found shot and killed in his home.

According to a Crime Stopper of South Central Mississippi Facebook post, concerned citizens have raised $15,000 to fund rewards for information leading to the arrest and a conviction of anyone involved in Tucker’s death.

Crime Stoppers is assisting the concerned citizens in efforts to bring justice in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 888-755-8810. All callers will remain anonymous.