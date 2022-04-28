JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 28, Paul Moak Subaru donated $15,000 from their ‘Share the Love’ event to Friends of Children’s Hospital.

The donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital was part of a nationwide initiative to give back to causes that touch the hearts of communities around the country, and locally, between November 2021 and January 2022. For each new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru of America donated $250 to the children’s hospital.

“At Paul Moak Subaru, we believe in Friends of Children’s Hospital’s mission to support the patients and families at our state’s only hospital for children, and we are proud to support such an amazing local cause,” said John Scarbrough, Paul Moak Subaru General Manager and Friends of Children’s Hospital Board Chairman.