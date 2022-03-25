CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 15th annual Caterpillar Parade will return to Clinton on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Guests are encouraged to decorate golf carts, bikes, wagons and scooters and wear costumes for the parade. The parade will be led by golf cart floats, a marching band, fifty-foot Calliope the Caterpillar, followed by the Caterpillar Queen and her Butterfly Court. Guests can expect clown shows, rides on Turner the Train, prizes, local craft vendors, a free concert and more.

The event schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Spring into Green Market begins

9:30 a.m. – Reading of The Very Hungry Caterpillar at Lions Club Park

9:45 a.m. – Crowing ceremony of 2022 Caterpillar Queen at Lions Club Park

10:00 a.m. – Caterpillar parade begins from Lions Club Park

11:00 a.m. – Inky the clown show

For more information or for a vendor application, call (601)-924-5472 or email mainstreetclinton@clintonms.org.