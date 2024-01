MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in McComb.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cherry Street and Ave D. on Sunday, January 14.

Cloy said the boy was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He was in serious condition.

Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting.