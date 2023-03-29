VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old from Vicksburg was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

The Vicksburg Post reported Alvontae J. White was charged as an adult for shooting into a dwelling on Martha Street on March 23.

Police said one person sustained minor injuries in the incident, and multiple vehicles and homes were shot into.

White appeared in court on Monday, March 27. His bond was set at $40,000.

Vicksburg police said more arrests are expected in this incident.