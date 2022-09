VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to police, the mother said the shooting was intentional and may have stemmed from a disagreement in the neighborhood.