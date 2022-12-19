BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – One teen has died and another was injured during a shooting in Brookhaven this weekend.

The shooting happened at the City Park on Hartman Street on Saturday, December 17 just before 8:00 p.m.

The Daily Leader reported officers found the two victims at the scene. One of them had died from their injuries.

The victim who died was identified as 16-year-old Cazavious Jayden Jones. The teen who was injured, 18-year-old Antwan Wilcher, was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the newspaper that another 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the case. The unidentified teen was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police are searching for three other suspects, believed to be ages 12 to 16, in connection to the fatal shooting.