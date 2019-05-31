Local News

16-year-old murder suspect wanted by JPD

Murder suspect wanted for deadly shooting on McDowell Road

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:42 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old murder suspect.

Police say Charles Willis is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on McDowell Road.

The incident happened earlier this month.

If you know where he is, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234. 
 

