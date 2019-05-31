16-year-old murder suspect wanted by JPD
Murder suspect wanted for deadly shooting on McDowell Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old murder suspect.
Police say Charles Willis is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on McDowell Road.
The incident happened earlier this month.
If you know where he is, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
