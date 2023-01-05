PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl.

Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting.

Walker is accused of firing several shots from a vehicle at two males that were standing on S. Sweet Home Church Road in Pearl on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Police said a 17-year-old from Jackson was shot in the abdomen and is expected to make a full recovery after being treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). The other male was not injured.

According to investigators, Walker was charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the crime. The case has now been turned over to the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.