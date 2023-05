YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Yazoo City on Saturday, May 20.

The shooting happened on East Club View Circle. According to the Yazoo County coroner, the victim, Montez Mitchell, was shot multiple times. His body was found in the yard of a home.

The coroner said Mitchell was a sophomore at Yazoo City High School.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the fatal shooting.