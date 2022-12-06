SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old female student was stabbed at Mendenhall High School.

Investigators said they responded to the school just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6. They said school staff members had already separated two female students and secured the area.

According to deputies, two 16-year-old female students were fighting in the bathroom, and the fight escalated. One of the girls suffered multiple stab wounds.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. She was in stable condition.

The other student was arrested and transported to a detention center pending an appearance in Simpson County Youth Court.

The students involved in the incident have not been identified.