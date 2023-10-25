CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a suspect who stole 168 wooden pallets from a business.

Investigators said the incident happened between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 22 and 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23 at Copiah Lumber in Crystal Springs.

Deputies said the suspect took the pallets from a private trailer parked on the lot. The stolen pallets have a distinctive stamp that can be seen in the following pictures. The numbers on the stamp are 167729.

Copiah County deputies are working to find a suspect who stole 168 wooden pallets from a business. (Courtesy: Copiah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.