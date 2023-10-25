CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a suspect who stole 168 wooden pallets from a business.
Investigators said the incident happened between the hours of 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 22 and 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23 at Copiah Lumber in Crystal Springs.
Deputies said the suspect took the pallets from a private trailer parked on the lot. The stolen pallets have a distinctive stamp that can be seen in the following pictures. The numbers on the stamp are 167729.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.