JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 32-year-old man.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Woodville Drive on Wednesday, July 12.

When officers arrived, they discovered the unidentified victim had died from his injuries. They said the teenager fled the scene.

Brown said investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a dispute. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.