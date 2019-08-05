17 year old arrested by JPD in a shooting investigation

Jackson Police have arrested someone in a shooting investigation.

Curtis Sawyer, 17, is charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened at a residence located in the 6000 block of Lake Trace Circle on August 1, 2019.

According to JPD, Officers were called to what was initially reported as a burglary. They were told a male intruder had been shot while entering the home but was later informed the victim was someone known to the residents, and the shooting was accidental.

Further investigation, revealed the victim was well known to the residents of the home and had been there for some time.

The 18-year-old male victim and Sawyer were interacting just minutes before the shooting occurred. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he currently remains, in stable condition.

Sawyer, who had left the home before officers arrived, was subsequently charged for his alleged involvement in the incident.

He remains in custody as he awaits his initial court appearance.

A motive remains unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.